Ongoing reform processes very encouraging in Azerbaijan

9 December 2019 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is following the events in Azerbaijan, the processes are very encouraging, President of OSCE PA George Tsereteli said, Trend reports.

Tsereteli stressed that OSCE institutions can actively participate in the reform processes being carried out in Azerbaijan.

"We are following the events in Azerbaijan, including the process of early parliamentary election,” the president of the OSCE PA said. “The Azerbaijani president’s goal is to renew the parliament, thereby facilitating the reform process in the country.”

“There are still changes in the economic and political spheres,” Tsereteli said. “We stress that the current processes are very encouraging. The early parliamentary election is scheduled for February 2020. This process is very important. It will create the necessary situation for changes.”

“Of course, these processes are important for the Azerbaijani people,” the president of the OSCE PA said. “I think that OSCE, the OSCE PA and other OSCE institutions can actively participate in these processes.”

