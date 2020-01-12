Azerbaijani CEC reviews video footage related to municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The video footage disseminated in social networks in connection with the municipal elections held in Azerbaijan on December 23 was thoroughly reviewed, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

The chairman stressed that this issue was also described in the decision on the municipal elections.

Panahov added that some people confuse the issue of making a legal decision with the desire to attract more subscribers in social networks.

"The concrete facts must be indicated,” the chairman said. “Unfortunately, an expression of general dissatisfaction has become a tradition, but concrete facts are required. If there is violation, then there must be evidence."

