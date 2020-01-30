Number of organizations to conduct exit poll in Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Five organizations will conduct exit polls in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said the commission's meeting on Jan. 30, Trend reports.

The time allotted for receiving applications from organizations willing to conduct exit polls has already expired, Panahov said.

The appeals of these organizations were accepted.

The list of organizations that are going to conduct exit poll includes the Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates organization and Azerbaijan's Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, Azerbaijan's Rey Monitoring Center, as well as the joint appeal of the French Opinionway Institute for Social Research and the Human Rights in XXI Century - Azerbaijan Foundation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news