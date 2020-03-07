President Ilham Aliyev makes remark to Head of District Executive Authority: You put up a map and think that your job is finished. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Tovuz district on March 4.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the exhibits which are demonstrated in the museum.

Commenting on the historical maps on display, President Ilham Aliyev made a remark to Head of the District Executive Authority Mammad Mammadov.

“What century is this map? You have to indicate that. Each map should state what century it belongs to, because states have changed, borders have changed. Where did you take this map? The Ministry of Culture? Ancient names are written, for example, Sisian. There was no such name at that time, someone came up with it afterwards. There is not a single historical name on the current territory of Azerbaijan here except for Mingachevir, although Barda, Gabala, Nakhchivan – all these were our ancient cities. This is why I asked what century this belongs to. Because it is impossible to understand anything from this map. The state of Caucasian Albania is not indicated here either. And look at the letters Urartu is written in. Therefore, this must be reviewed. Contact the Ministry of Culture, the maps must be accurate and show the dates.”

It is unclear what historical period this map belongs to, said President Ilham Aliyev.

“There is not a single name of any city on the current territory of Azerbaijan. Is there an answer to this? You put up a map and think that your job is finished. This map is our history. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? In general, it is not clear what it is. Allah alone knows where you got this from. You should not treat this like that. You fill a museum with exhibits and think that you have done the job. In fact, this is a children's room. What if a child comes and asks what this is – where is my homeland? Where are my ancient cities? Instead, we see Urartu here,” said the president.