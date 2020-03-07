President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to follow path of stability and this is key thing for investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan will continue to follow the path of stability. And this is the key thing for investors, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with the staff of the Aghstafa Agro-Industrial Complex.

“Greetings! I am reviewing the operation of the Aghstafa agricultural estate for the third time. Every time I come here, I see innovation and development. I am glad that the agricultural estate has developed rapidly over these years, including my recommendations that were taken into account. So a modern production, commercial and trading complex has been created in Aghstafa district. I first came here in 2012. At that time, we celebrated the first stage in the establishment of the agricultural estate. After that, in 2016, the foundation was laid of the enterprise I have just reviewed. And I am here again in 2020. I am glad and want to say again that the agricultural estate is a large enterprise that plays a very important role in the agricultural and processing sector of Azerbaijan. And this is natural because there are excellent conditions for entrepreneurs and investors in Azerbaijan. They know that the state is behind them. They know that Azerbaijan will continue to follow the path of stability. And this is the key thing for investors,” said the head of state.

He noted that every investor, foreign or local, will certainly take these factors into account when planning to invest.

“During meetings with many foreign investors, the main thing they tell me is that there is stability in Azerbaijan. This stability is already 27 years old, and no-one doubts the further successful development of the country. In addition, the infrastructure is available. If the state had not implemented infrastructure projects in the regions, investors would probably be looking for other places to invest. Huge work has been done in this area in Aghstafa district. During the opening of the new substation today, I was informed that the energy supply of Aghstafa district is at the level of 20 megawatts at present, but the potential is twice as high. So the creation of twice as many industrial enterprises and other facilities will be provided with existing energy capacities. Of course, a good level of energy supply is one of the key conditions for business,” said President Aliyev.

He noted that according to a report of the Davos World Economic Forum, Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of the availability of electricity.

“Gas supply level in Aghstafa district is 90 percent. The level of repair of roads is about 90 percent. In 2013, a drinking water project was completed and commissioned. In other words, all conditions have been created for investors. I am glad that investors of the Aghstafa agricultural estate have taken advantage of all these opportunities and invested heavily. I am told that funds worth nearly 80 million manats have been invested. And the invested funds are in full view. So I want to say again: this is my third visit here and the history of this agricultural park has evolved before my eyes. The agricultural estate will also provide tremendous support for the development of agriculture. I have asked – the yield is above average. The average yield in grain production in the country is 32 quintals and you have 40-50 quintals. This is also very important because our sown area is somewhat limited. Therefore, it is necessary to pay special attention to increasing yields,” added the president.