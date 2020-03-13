MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
A law on the legal status of the occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Member of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of Azerbaijan's Parliament said at the plenary meeting of the Parliament, Trend reports on March 13.
