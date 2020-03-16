Next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament to be held on March 17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
The next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament will be held on March 17, Trend reports.
Draft amendments to the laws on education, on science, on vocational education, on border guard, on licenses and permits and other laws will be discussed.
At the meeting, the issue on measures in connection with coronavirus will also be discussed.
