Assistant to president: Azerbaijan not going to take part in imitated negotiations with Armenia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is not going to participate in the imitated negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He made the remark at a press conference held on July 21, commenting on the OSCE Minsk Group activity, Trend reports.

“The mandate envisions holding negotiations, guided by international principles, the Helsinki Final Act and UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

The assistant to Azerbaijan’s president also stressed that the Azerbaijani side expects from the Minsk Group co-chairs to multiply their efforts and intensify the negotiations.

Hajiyev said that 11 states are participating in the Minsk process, and it is necessary to hold an extended meeting with the participation of all the states.