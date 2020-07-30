Pakistani MPs condemn recent military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Members and co-chairman (coordinator) of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Pakistan strongly condemned Armenia's latest attack on Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 30.

The former Vice-Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Co-Chairman of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, MP Murtuza Abbasi, sent letter to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan, expressing his country’s support to Azerbaijan, which was subjected to Armenian aggression during this difficult period of COVID-19 global pandemic.

"As co-chairman of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, on behalf of the group members, I strongly condemn the latest provocative attack by Armenia on the armed forces of Azerbaijan. We, the people of Pakistan, stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan on the issue of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and condemn the gross violation of the ceasefire by the units of the armed forces of Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, as a result of which the armed forces and civilians of Azerbaijan died and were injured,” the letter said. “We always support Azerbaijan in the issue of the illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a serious threat to regional peace and security and must be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.