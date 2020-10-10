Look at internet, look at documents, you will see who is telling truth, who is lying, says President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

I regret that such a person [President of Armenia] with such an important position is spreading lies, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to "The Connect World" program of CNN International TV channel, Trend reports.

“Look in the internet, look at Kurekchay Peace Agreement, which was signed in the beginning of the 19th century, between Azerbaijani khan of Karabakh and Russian general. Nothing is said about Armenian population. Armenian population was resettled to our land by Russian Empire in order to change the religious composition of the region after the Russo-Persian wars. This is a historical fact and what Armenian president says is fake, absolutely fake. Look at the internet, look at the documents and you will see who is telling the truth and who is lying,” the head of state said.