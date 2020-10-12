Civilian of Azerbaijani Tartar district heavily wounded from Armenian shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

The Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the basic norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire announced to come into force from 12:00 (GTM+4) on October 10, continue terrorist actions against the Azerbaijani civilian population, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the office, in the morning of Oct.12, the Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles on Tartar, Aghdam and Goranboy districts from various directions. As a result of exploding shell in the village of Kangarli, Tartar district, Firudin Beylarov (born 1970) was heavily wounded got and hospitalized.

At present, the office employees are carrying out all the necessary investigative measures possible in combat conditions.

The public will be additionally informed about the results.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead. Despite the agreement, Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire regime in the direction of occupied Azerbaijani lands.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.