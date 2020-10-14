Destroyed school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO / VIDEO)
Tartar, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
The Armenian armed forces fired missiles at a secondary school in Duyarli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the scene.
The school building collapsed as a result of the missile attack.
Trend presents photos and video footage from the scene.
