Destroyed school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO / VIDEO)

Politics 14 October 2020 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Tartar, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces fired missiles at a secondary school in Duyarli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the scene.

The school building collapsed as a result of the missile attack.

Trend presents photos and video footage from the scene.

Destroyed school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO / VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
