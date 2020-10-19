Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish A Haber TV channel, Trend reports.

“What pleases me most of all is the unbreakable will of the Azerbaijani people because people living under fire do not move. Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli. Why are you shelling this civilian city? Take that funeral ceremony. More than 200 shells were dropped this morning in the course of two hours. Why? What is there in Tartar? People live there. So this is Armenian fascism. They also want to intimidate us. In addition, they think that we are living in the 1990s when they attacked us, our army could not resist them and our citizens left those regions, became refugees and internally displaced persons. They have these ideas. But they should know that the present-day Azerbaijan is not what it was before. Today's Azerbaijan is a strong state capable of defending itself. Our citizens live under shelling but do not leave these places. Their houses are on fire, all property is lost, but they say “Long live the Motherland!” This makes me happy the most. And also to see our flag on the lands liberated from occupation. This is what makes me happy,” the head of state said.