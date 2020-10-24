Unlike Armenia, from Russia we buy weapons, we pay for them, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Unlike Armenia, from Russia we buy weapons, we pay for them, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports.

“We buy military equipment from many countries. And our biggest supplier of military equipment is not Turkey and Israel, it is Russia. But unlike Armenia, from Russia we buy weapons, we pay for them. Armenia gets weapons from Russia free of charge. We also buy weapons from Iran, from Ukraine, from Belarus, and of course, we can afford to buy modern weapons which today help our army to restore our territorial integrity. Our territorial integrity is being restored by us. But any country in our region is buying weapons. Not many countries in the world can supply themselves 100% with military equipment. So, there is nothing strange about that. And of course, we pay for the weapons. We buy good ones and of course they help us on the ground. But liberation of territories is not by drones. Liberation of territories is by soldiers. By people who there on the ground are doing their job,” the head of state said.