Assistant to Azerbaijani President due in Barda, Tartar together with diplomatic corps
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev is to arrive in Barda and Tartar together with representatives of media and diplomatic corps, Hajiyev said on his Twitter, Trend reports.
"We are on the way to Barda and Tartar to show Armenia's intentional war crimes against innocent civilians to international media and diplomatic corps. They will see on the spot crimes of Armenia's political-military leadership. We thank our diplomatic corps for compassion!" he wrote.
