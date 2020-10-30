Azerbaijan destroys 2 more 'Smerch' rocket launchers of Armenian troops - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces discovered the positions of two more Smerch multiple rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces, which were used to shell civilians and civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar cities, Trend reports on Oct. 30 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed two Smerch missile rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces with precise fire on Oct. 30 at 12:55 (GMT+4) and 2:18 (GMT+4).