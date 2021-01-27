President Aliyev congratulates re-elected President of Portugal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Portugal Marcel Rebel de Souza, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I wish to cordially congratulate you on your reelection as President of the Portuguese Republic.

I believe that we will continue our efforts to further expand Azerbaijan-Portugal ties and develop friendly and cooperative relations between our countries.

I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Portugal," - the letter said.