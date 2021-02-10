UK's Wendy Morton voices readiness to back Azerbaijan's fight against climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

It is good to feel that the UK is contributing to modern and dynamic Azerbaijan that it is possible to see today, UK’s Minister for European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

"I have met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to convey the UK’s approval in connection with the transition to renewable energy and green technology projects following the COVID-19 situation and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to discuss bilateral cooperation,” Morton added.

“Our countries have ample opportunities to jointly fight global climate change ahead of the November summit on this problem in the UK,” she said.

“The UK is ready to support Azerbaijan in striving to achieve ambitious climate targets, including the transition to renewable energy sources and further reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030,” Morton said.