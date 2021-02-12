Azerbaijan abolishes parliaments Economic and Social Legislation Department
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Department of Economic and Social Legislation has been abolished in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Feb. 12 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
The department of economic legislation and the department of social legislation was created.
