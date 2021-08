President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 19:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

"I sincerely congratulate Raman Saleh, who made us happy with his second gold medal, silver medallist Lamiya Valiyeva and bronze medallist Said Najafzade!" the president said in a post on his Twitter account.