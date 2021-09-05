Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

The information shared in the Armenian media about the deliberate burning of pastures in the border areas by the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army is another lie of the Armenian officials and is slanderous in nature, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We declare once again that such information is unfounded and has nothing to do with the Azerbaijani army,"said the ministry.