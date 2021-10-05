We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5

We rightly celebrated the victory in the April battles as a glorious victory of our Army, and that was the beginning of our return, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with members of the general public of Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“The return to Jojug Marjanli was the beginning of the Great Return. I remember telling the chairman of the State Committee for Refugees, Ali Hasanov, that I had an idea of returning the residents of Jojug Marjanli to their village. At that time, one family lived there – Ogtay Haziyev's family. I told him to find out if people wanted to go there. It has been a long time, some people had a job in Bilasuvar, others in Baku, there are many jobs now, so ask them whether they want to return or not. After a while, Ali Hasanov told me that almost all of them wanted to return. This made me very happy. Because there were different opinions at the time that even if the lands were liberated, the IDPs may not want to go back. Many of them have not even seen those places. They have children and grandchildren now. But those words showed again how great our people are,” the head of state said.