New co-chair of OSCE MG from France appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Senior Adviser for Foreign Affairs of France Brice Roquefeuil has been appointed as the new co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France, Trend reports with reference to the website of the French government.

Earlier, Stephane Visconti served at this post.

Moreover, Roquefeuil has been appointed Ambassador for the European Union's Eastern Partnership.