Armenian terrorist must be handed over to Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Armenian terrorist who committed a terrorist attack in the village of Dashalti must be handed over to Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said on Nov. 13 during a press conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

"We, the members of the Russian delegation, are glad to be in the ancient Azerbaijani city of Shusha. Today, when we are discussing stability issues, a terrorist attack was committed in the village of Dashalty. An Armenian terrorist threw a hand grenade at the Azerbaijani and Russian servicemen," Korotchenko said. "Among the injured there could have been Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Russian presidents and Armenia’s prime minister following the second Karabakh war]. Maybe this is a latent threat to the Russian delegation, which is here."

According to him, the incident once again emphasizes the need for strict implementation of all points of the trilateral statement.

"There mustn’t be any illegal Armenian armed formations in Karabakh. These terrorist groups are like a cancer. We demand the unconditional withdrawal of all illegal armed formations from the territories of Azerbaijan. Otherwise, these sabotage acts will be repeated. Coercive measures must be applied to Armenia. There must be an international response in this regard," he added.

On November 13, an Armenian terrorist with a grenade attacked a post with Azerbaijani and Russian servicemen in the village of Dashalti. The Armenian terrorist who carried out the attack was detained by the Russian peacekeepers.

According to a joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, a citizen of Armenia Norayr Mirzoyan, born in 1975, and other persons, who previously acquired an RGD-5 grenade, firearms and explosives in order to commit a terrorist act in the territory of Azerbaijan and premeditated murder, on November 13, 2021, at 07:12 (GMT+4), moving from the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi along the Khankendi-Lachin highway towards the city of Lachin in a Mercedes-Benz car with the state registration plate 48-MN-048 ER, got out of the car near the village of Dashalti and threw a grenade towards the servicemen of one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingent of Russia, endangering their lives.

As a result of the attack, committed with the aim of premeditated murder on the basis of ethnic hatred, active-duty sergeant Hafiz Nasibov and other servicemen (three in total) received bodily injuries of varying severity.