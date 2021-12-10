Moscow held first meeting of "3 + 3" Consultative Regional Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

The first meeting of the "3 + 3" Consultative Regional Platform was held in Russia’s Moscow city under the co-chairmanship of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, as well as Director General of the Eurasia Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Haghighian on December 10, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

Representatives of Georgia, who were also invited, refused from participating in the meeting.

The prospects for the development of multifaceted regional cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The sides agreed to direct the work of the platform towards the practical issues of interest to all its participants. Among these measures are to increase confidence, interaction in the trade, economic, transport, cultural, and humanitarian fields and to counter common challenges and threats.

Representatives of five countries expressed interest in Georgia’s joining the work of the platform, for which the "door" remains open.

The further steps and work plans were discussed taking into account the possible involvement of the corresponding ministries and structures.