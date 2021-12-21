Armenian state and society still can't recover from crushing defeat in war - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:36

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Armenian state and society still can’t recover from crushing defeat in the war [2020 Second Karabakh War] and its bitter consequences, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, said in his interview to "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports on December 21.

According to Usubov, the Armenian people, lobby, and government clearly saw the consequences of the aggressive policy based on false "ideas" for decades.

"Even their "victorious" times were years of complete decline. The most important thing is that this state fell into complete isolation, remaining aloof from the format of new trade, economic and logistics cooperation formed under the leadership of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus over the past 25 years. The Armenian people understand that namely the aggressive policy was the reason for the difficult and deplorable situation in which they found themselves, and they recognize the former military junta of the Sargsyan-Kocharian tandem as the culprit," he noted.

Will be updated