Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Israeli President Isaac Herzog
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Trend reports.
“Dear Mr. President, I was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of your mother – Aura Herzog,” the message said. “I share your grief due to this grave loss and offer my profound condolences to you and all your family members.”
