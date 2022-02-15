Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Azerbaijan pavilion at the Expo-2020 international exhibition in Dubai, Trend reports.

During his visit to the pavilion, the President of Turkey listened to Azerbaijani songs performed by People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova. Then the President of Turkey got acquainted with the preparatory work done in the pavilion.

The Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition will run until March 31 this year.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition with the theme "Seeds of the Future". The concept of the pavilion reflects human capital, which is the subject and object, the initiator and the main driving force of change. The pavilion demonstrates the diversity of Azerbaijan's landscape through installations, audio and video materials.

The pavilion provides information about sustainable development and innovation in the economic and social spheres in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as construction work in the territories liberated as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War. The National Pavilion seed more than 10,000 visitors a day. As part of the exhibition, concerts and various cultural programs are regularly held on the stage of the pavilion, and visitors get the opportunity to see the history and modern life of Azerbaijan.