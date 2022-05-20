Azerbaijan's FM talks economic cooperation with his Hungarian colleague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 132nd Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CE) on May 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministers exchanged views on political and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as discussed issues of regional and international security.

The meeting emphasized high-level relations and political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and the potential for further enhancing ties in economy, trade, humanitarian sphere, and other areas.

The sides also underscored the importance of the Baku Energy Forum to be held on June 1-3, 2022, as well as Azerbaijan's role in ensuring the energy security of European countries.

During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also addressed, said the ministry.