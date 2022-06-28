New trilateral format to improve transport ties between Turkic countries - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The tripartite Baku Declaration on cooperation in the sphere of transport and communications will serve transport ties between Turkic countries, Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov told Trend.

Events in global politics have actualized the creation of new cooperation platforms. New opportunities for the formation of economic and political relations have appeared on these platforms.

According to him, the transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan have become important routes of global relevance.

International North-South Transport Corridor, East-West transport corridor, Baku International Sea Trade Port, and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line opened the way for Azerbaijan to become a center of international transportation, Badamov said.

"The first meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh foreign ministers and ministers of transport in a trilateral format, held in Baku on June 27, is a landmark event. This format created a new opportunity to discuss the possibilities of further expanding cooperation between the three fraternal countries in the sphere of transport and communications," the official said.

"The tripartite Baku Declaration on cooperation in the sphere of transport and communications was signed as a result of the meeting," Badamov added.

He went on to say that Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan cooperate on many international platforms. However, the newly created trilateral format allows us to talk about the formation of transport ties between the countries of the Turkic world with a future contribution to the global economy.

MP noted that the trilateral meeting held in Baku by the foreign ministers and other officials of the fraternal countries also testifies to the message to the world about the unity of Turkic peoples.

"The Turkic world is strengthening its place on the world stage as an influential and powerful force that the rest of the world must reckon with," he added.