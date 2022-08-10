Azerbaijan has every condition for media development – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijan has every condition for the development of media, the country's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at the conference on the information security of society.

According to him, the improvement of modern societies can't be viewed without media development.

"The media is evidently the fourth branch of power in Azerbaijan. During the Second Karabakh War, our journalists worked directly on the front line, keeping the whole world informed about Azerbaijan's just struggle," Aliyev stated.