Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace.

Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy General Director of Trend, said this in an interview with the Qatari Al-Jazeera TV channel, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia continues to receive political support from a number of states, which creates conditions for the activation of revanchist forces.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during his speech at a forum in Vladivostok, actually announced a new military confrontation, which in turn indicated Armenia's preparation for war," Hafizoglu said.

He noted that Armenia impedes peace and stability in the region.