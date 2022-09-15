...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 15 September 2022 00:04 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace.

Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy General Director of Trend, said this in an interview with the Qatari Al-Jazeera TV channel, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia continues to receive political support from a number of states, which creates conditions for the activation of revanchist forces.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during his speech at a forum in Vladivostok, actually announced a new military confrontation, which in turn indicated Armenia's preparation for war," Hafizoglu said.

He noted that Armenia impedes peace and stability in the region.

Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia is not ready for peace and does not want peace - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more