Azerbaijan's FM attends meeting of Group of 77 and China during ongoing UNGA Session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended the 46th Annual Ministerial Meeting of the Group of 77 and China during the ongoing 77th UNGA Session on the theme "Addressing the food, fuel, and finance crises and pathways towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" on September 23, 2022, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

While delivering a speech at the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of global solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the food, fuel, and finance crisis, as well as the elimination of their consequences. He expressed confidence that the G77 would contribute to the consolidation of joint efforts to battle the global issues.

Despite Azerbaijan's new membership in the G77, the country seeks to make a considerable contribution to the group's activity. In this regard, Bayramov said Azerbaijan, as the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), intends to establish effective interaction between NAM and the G77.

As the minister noted, new realities emerged in the region following the end of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Bayramov added that the transport center established through restoring communication and implementing the Zangazur corridor project, will provide the shortest land route between China and Southern Europe.

Azerbaijan has provided international humanitarian, technical, and financial assistance to over 80 developing countries in solving the the COVID-related issues, and will continue to support as one of the reliable partners in South-South cooperation.