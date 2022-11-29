Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's PM meets with Russian Tatarstan's president

Politics Materials 29 November 2022 21:11 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with President of Russia's Tatarstan Republic Rustam Minnikhanov, who is paying a visit to the country, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend on November 29.

The sides praised the development of Azerbaijan-Tatarstan ties in various fields, as well as discussed prospects for bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

The official emphasized the significance of the Azerbaijan-Tatarstan Business Forum held in Baku within Minnikhanov's visit. The parties expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan would further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.

