Latvian FM strongly condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports referring to the minister's Twitter post.

"Acts of violence against diplomatic missions are completely unacceptable. I'd like to extend my condolences to the family of the victim," the minister wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.