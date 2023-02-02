New Senior Advisor for Caucasus has huge experience in solving complex issues - US Department of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. New Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis L. Bono leads the US efforts to promote peace and stability in the Caucasus, said Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel during a briefing, Trend reports.

Louis L. Bono is a high-ranking official of the department with huge experience in solving complex issues.

"He has taken on this task and has the personal trust of Secretary Blinken and the US State Department. In particular, Blinken had the opportunity to talk with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. So we will continue to actively deal with this issue," Vedant Patel said.

Earlier, the US State Department announced the appointment of Louis L. Bono as the new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote about this on his Twitter page.

"Today, I am announcing the appointment of Louis L. Bono as our new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. His efforts will further our work on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus," said the tweet.

Meanwhile, the retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations was announced on January 5, 2023.