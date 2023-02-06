Azerbaijan urged Iran to investigate terrorist attack on country's embassy, punish perpetrators – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan urged Iran to thoroughly investigate the terrorist attack on the country's embassy and punish the perpetrators, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark at a briefing on the details of the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"However, no official information has been received from Iran as of yet," he emphasized.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.