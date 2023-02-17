Pashinyan terrified to meet President Ilham Aliyev - Armenia not going to participate in panel discussions in Munich

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Armenia will not participate in the panel discussion on security in the South Caucasus, which will be held on February 18 as part of the Munich Security Conference 2023.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan flew to Munich to participate in a security conference, but his name is not on the list of participants in the panel discussion on security in the South Caucasus.

Meanwhile, President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili are there to talk about the arising issues in the South Caucasus.

Pashinyan remembers all too well how three years ago he took the risk of entering into a polemic with President Ilham Aliyev and was literally humiliated by the Azerbaijani leader.