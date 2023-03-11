Azerbaijan has strong friends and Israel among them - Ehud Olmert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Iran needs to think carefully before entering into any confrontation with Azerbaijan, former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert, participating at the X Global Baku Forum, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has strong friends and Israel is among them.

"The Azerbaijani army has proved its strength over the past few years and restored the territorial integrity of the country," he said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.