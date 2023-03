BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. 'Arte' French TV channel has broadcast a documentary titled "Karabakh: time to return", Trend reports.

The film talks about the restoration work underway on the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the occupation of Armenia. It is noted that creative work in these areas is being carried out at an accelerated pace to ensure the well-being of people.

It is noted in the film that the talks on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization have recently been stagnating.