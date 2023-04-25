French FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia from April 26 to 28, Trend reports via the French Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the minister will express France's commitment to supporting negotiations between the two countries in the name of a just, lasting peace that respects the territorial integrity and the principles of international law.

It is expected that during the visit Catherine Colonna will hold a meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.