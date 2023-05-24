US welcomes Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the recognition of the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, are considered to be progress, Erin Elizabeth McKee, USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, said at a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 23, Trend reports.

"At a four-hour press conference, the Armenian Prime Minister publicly declared recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for the first time. This was the first item that was discussed by the parties," she said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.