Azerbaijani deputy FM pays working visit to Israel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev was on a working visit to Israel on May 21-25, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev took part in the annual Herzliya conference in Israel, and also met with a number of Israeli government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Speaking at the Herzliya conference on "Azerbaijani-Israeli strategic relations", the deputy minister informed the conference participants about Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, regional issues, strategic energy and transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan, as well as other issues.

Fariz Rzayev also met with Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ronen Levy and Deputy Director General for Eurasian Affairs Simona Halperin.

He informed about the current situation in Azerbaijan in the post-Karabakh conflict period, Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to establish peace and security, as well as about the obstacles created by Armenia during the meetings.

The deputy minister also met with experts, professors and students of the Jerusalem Institute of Strategy and Security, as well as the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University.

Rzayev took part and spoke at an official event organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Israel on the occasion of Independence Day during his visit to Israel.