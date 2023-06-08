Numerous documents signed following results of meeting of Council of Border Troops of CIS countries in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. A total of 19 documents regulating the further activities of the Council were signed, following the results of the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS member States in Baku, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Commanders, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Commanders of Border Troops - Chairman of the Coordination Service, Colonel-General Alexander Manilov told the reporters, Trend reports.

"The main attention was paid to the situation on the external borders of the CIS," he said.

The 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS member states has held in Baku today.

The participants of the meeting discussed the situation on the external borders of the CIS member states, the organization of the 87th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the CIS Border Troops and its draft agenda. There was also an exchange of views on other issues according to the agenda of the event.

Will be updated