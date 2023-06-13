Azerbaijan, Türkiye to continue to fulfill tasks regarding defense industry - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The steps to be taken with respect to the defense industry are of great importance, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Along with the steps to be taken with respect to the defense industry, the Turkish President underlined the education issue in this field, saying: “We have tasks to fulfill in this field. We will continue to fulfill these tasks in the same way like we did till now.”