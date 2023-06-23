During meetings with IDPs, I said that they would return to their lands, and so it happened - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “Today, large-scale construction work is being carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“Former IDPs are returning to their ancestral lands. During meetings with them, I said that they would return to their lands, and so it happened. I said that we would never allow a second Armenian state to be created in our territory, and so it happened. We said that we would expel the enemy from our lands, and we expelled the enemy from our lands, we raised the flag of Azerbaijan on our historical lands. So this is a great and historic achievement. This glorious history will live forever in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people,” the head of state noted.