Azerbaijan to celebrate 100th anniversary of National Library following president's decree

Politics Materials 24 June 2023 15:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the celebration of the 100th anniversary of National Library of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree states as following:

1. The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to prepare and implement an action plan related to the 100th anniversary of the National Library of Azerbaijan.

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to resolve issues arising from this.

