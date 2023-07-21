Azerbaijani MP slams recent provocative statement of Russian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The statement of Russian MP Pyotr Tolstoy is nothing more than an attempt to cast a shadow on relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, and it also contradicts the spirit of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed by the presidents of the two countries [on February 22, 2022], Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov told Trend.

According to Badamov, in recent years, Azerbaijani-Russian relations have been steadily developing, but, unfortunately, the pro-Armenian politicians of Russia are trying to undermine relations between the two countries, making hostile and provocative statements.

"One of the regrettable moments is the increase of propaganda against Azerbaijan in the Russian media. This information attack on our country after the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the Lachin-Khankendi road isn't random, but they forget that Azerbaijan is an independent country and does not depend on anyone," the Azerbaijani MP said.

"Azerbaijan chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest organization in the world. It was also elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and chaired this organization. In addition, Azerbaijan does not depend on Russia and has been independent for 32 years and is strengthening its independence," he reminded.

According to him, Azerbaijani-Russian relations are built on the basis of mutual respect.

"Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, takes steps not on someone's initiative, but on its own. Despite the dissatisfaction of Tolstoy, Zatulin, Milonov and others, Azerbaijan continues its relations with all countries as an independent state. Those who look at Azerbaijan as enemies should know that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity on the battlefield," Badamov pointed out.

Presently, the country also regulates domestic matters in accordance with national law, without discussing them with anyone, the MP further noted.

Besides, the territories where Armenian residents live in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] are an integral part of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, he stressed.

“People like Tolstoy and Zatulin, instead of talking about the implementation of the trilateral statement, are trying to justify Armenia, but Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate humanism, leaving the Lachin-Khankendi road open for humanitarian actions and demanding that Armenia comply with the trilateral statement," Badamov said.

"They should know that Azerbaijan does not intend to wait forever. We ensured the integrity of our country on the battlefield, we'll also put an end to the issue of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, resolving these issues in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan," he said.