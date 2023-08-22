Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of Armenian attack

Politics Materials 22 August 2023 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of Armenian attack

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. An Azerbaijani serviceman, Ismat Nazarov, was wounded as a result of the attack of Armenian armed forces, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The wounded serviceman was immediately given first aid, and he was taken to a military medical facility. There is no danger to his life. The units of the Azerbaijani army are prepared to respond robustly. We declare that the entire responsibility for the consequences of these provocations lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," said the ministry.

Latest

Latest

Read more