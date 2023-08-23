Western Azerbaijan Community condemns biased views of Belgian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased views expressed by the Belgian Foreign Minister in Yerevan on August 22, 2023, Trend reports.

“This is the second statement of the Belgian minister against Azerbaijan in August,” said the Western Azerbaijan Community.

According to the community, during the meetings in Yerevan, the Belgian Foreign Minister had to raise the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia. However, it seemed that she either did not know about the nature of this conflict at all, or was under the influence of fictional stories invented by Armenia.

“We remind the Foreign Minister that Belgium has never called on Armenia to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands for 30 years. The Western Azerbaijan Community once again calls on Belgium to stop the policy of double standards and not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan," said the statement.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib visited Armenia on August 22. During the visit, the Belgian Foreign Minister met with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. According to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hadja Lahbib will visit Azerbaijan after Armenia and meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.